Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave the club! — Foot11.com

Ronaldo asks to leave

It’s the bomb of the day. According to information from The Times, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked his leaders to let him go this summer, if a good offer arrived at Old Trafford. Under contract until 2023 after a return last summer, CR7 would not really see its future written at Manchester United, which will not play in the Champions League next season.

🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window https://t.co/yx8POGB5M4 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) July 2, 2022

Despite the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo does not seem inclined to insist on Manchester United, after a very complicated season on the collective level. The Reds Devils could not do better than a dismal sixth place in the Premier League last season. And this, despite the few exploits of CR7 under the Mancunian colors.

CR7 wants the C1

Man United will change a lot this summer, but will pay for the Red Devils’ see-saw performance last season. The first consequence of this is a non-qualification for the next Champions League. And at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo sees himself struggling to stack up in a team that will not play the C1. The top scorer in the competition wants to end his career at the highest level, against the best teams… And he is not at all satisfied with his current situation.

Cristiano has completed 19 seasons in the Champions League and has never played in the Europa League, a competition he will have to settle for if he ends up staying at Man United. His love for the club will remain undamaged to say the least. The Portuguese asked his leaders to let him go in the event of a satisfactory offer for all parties. While he wants to play at the highest level for three to four seasons, CR7 has no more time to lose. And the Red Devils should easily understand it. Anyway, the new Man United could take shape without Cristiano Ronaldo, whose suitcases are already ready.