Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Hilal? The president’s response!
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was approached by Saudi club Al-Hilal during the last Premier League transfer window. And the latter will come back to the charge.
Al-Hilal chairman Fahad bin Nafel has confirmed that talks with Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo , continued, despite a first failure in this case during the last Premier League transfer window. Due in particular to a ban on recruiting which hit the Saudi club at that time.
Recruitment ban lifted
Fahad Ben Nafel told the Thamanya YouTube channel : “Yes, we negotiated with Ronaldo. The problem was not in the money or the principle, Al-Hilal is able to bring in the stars of the world. But it was in the decision of the Sports Arbitration Center that prevented us from registering the players. We have not stopped negotiating with the players despite the ban decision, but we have delayed entering the final stage of negotiations until the ban is lifted. »
Al-Hilal have been hit with sanctions which have prevented them from signing new players after Mohamed Kanno’s transfer fiasco saw him sign up for two clubs at the same time. Now settled, the club will be able to try again to convince Cristiano Ronaldo.
