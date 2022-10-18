Cristiano Ronaldo at Atletico? Diego Simeone responds!
Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the subject of Atletico Madrid rumors in the Spanish media. But Diego Simeone has made things clear about the Portuguese star.
While behind the scenes Jorge Mendes pushes to find a way out of Cristiano Ronaldo for the next Premier League transfer window, Atletico Madrid is one of the clubs contacted by the Portuguese agent. But if the leaders of Colchoneros would not be against welcoming the Portuguese star, their coach is not on the same wavelength.
Cristiano Ronaldo too “Real”
Once again asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Simeone made an update: “In the first place, the two little birds that told you something were far from what happened”Simeone told Tigo Sports. “People sometimes speak to say what they want to say, not what is really going on. Ronaldo is an absolute reference for Real Madrid and I would never see [Martin] Palermo play for River just like I wouldn’t see [Juan Roman] Riquelme or [Ariel] Ortega playing for Boca. There are situations that are very clear” says the Argentinian technician. More than a sporting question, it is a question of loyalty that means that Cristiano Ronaldo should never wear the jersey of the Madrid club.
Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Peter Bosz could bounce back at Wolverhampton
Peter Bosz, recently dismissed from his coaching position at Olympique Lyonnais, would be one of the technicians likely to sit on the Wolverhampton bench in the coming days. Wolverhampton are still looking for a new manager. Leaders multiply consultations to find the right profile. Among those studied is that of Peter […]
Pochettino to replace Gerrard?
Mauricio Pochettino, former coach of Tottenham and PSG, would be the favorite to succeed Steven Gerrard on the Aston Villa bench if the latter were to be sacked. Steven Gerrard is in the hot seat at Aston Villa due to a poor start to the season. To replace him, the leaders of the Villans would think of Mauricio […]
Christian Eriksen at Tottenham? Antonio Conte does not say no!
Antonio Conte does not hide that he enjoyed working at Inter Milan with Christian Eriksen. And the fact that he would like to relive this experience. Antonio Conte, whose team will face Manchester United on Wednesday on behalf of the 12th day of the Premier League, will find his former player, Christian Eriksen. A player with whom he has […]
Victor Osimhen soon in the Premier League? The response of his agent!
Victor Osimhen has long been in the sights of Premier League clubs. But the former Lille resident does not seem very close to joining the English championship. Victor Osimhen, coveted by several Premier League clubs, does not seem ready to take the plunge. The Nigerian striker likes Napoli. But his agent first puts the […]