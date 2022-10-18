Cristiano Ronaldo at Atletico? Diego Simeone responds!

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the subject of Atletico Madrid rumors in the Spanish media. But Diego Simeone has made things clear about the Portuguese star.

While behind the scenes Jorge Mendes pushes to find a way out of Cristiano Ronaldo for the next Premier League transfer window, Atletico Madrid is one of the clubs contacted by the Portuguese agent. But if the leaders of Colchoneros would not be against welcoming the Portuguese star, their coach is not on the same wavelength.

Cristiano Ronaldo too “Real”

Once again asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Simeone made an update: “In the first place, the two little birds that told you something were far from what happened”Simeone told Tigo Sports. “People sometimes speak to say what they want to say, not what is really going on. Ronaldo is an absolute reference for Real Madrid and I would never see [Martin] Palermo play for River just like I wouldn’t see [Juan Roman] Riquelme or [Ariel] Ortega playing for Boca. There are situations that are very clear” says the Argentinian technician. More than a sporting question, it is a question of loyalty that means that Cristiano Ronaldo should never wear the jersey of the Madrid club.

