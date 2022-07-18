Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético, it gets stuck… “It’s not economically viable” – Sport.fr

Announced close to Atlético Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently too expensive for the taste of Madrid leaders.

Determined to return to the Champions League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the sights of Atlético Madrid since this week. If Diego Simeone has given the green light for the recruitment of the former Real Madrid star, the economic situation of the Colchoneros poses a problem. According to information from brandthe leaders of Atlético believe internally that the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo “is not economically viable”. Already in the red financially, the Madrid club cannot afford to negotiate with Manchester United (the British press estimates his last year of contract at 30 million euros) and even less to match the player’s salary expectations and of his agent, Jorge Mendes.

It remains to be seen whether the potential fallout from such a transfer (sale of shirts, subscriptions, etc.) will be enough to change Altético Madrid’s mind. If so, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) would then become Luis Suarez’s successor at the forefront of Simeone’s squad.