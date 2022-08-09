Cristiano Ronaldo at Barca? What if the unthinkable happened?

With Cristiano Ronaldo keen to leave Manchester United, the transfer market has come alive.

While Ronaldo would be an asset to most teams, there are only a handful of clubs that could match his professional and financial ambitions.

Portuguese journalist and pundit Nuno Luz spoke to Radio MARCA to analyze Cristiano Ronaldo’s future away from Manchester United and away from Old Trafford. He thus evokes the possibility for Cr7 to commit to Barça …

“Cristiano [Ronaldo] is not very happy at Manchester United and wants to leave, he wants to find a solution and we will see what happens,” said Luz.

“In football, when you’re not happy in a place, you try to find a solution. But it’s not going to be easy.

“It won’t be easy because it’s not easy to find space for Cristiano Ronaldo, there aren’t many teams that have the financial conditions to sign him.

“Real Madrid don’t want him and Barcelona would be the last resort. We have to look at the clubs with whom [Jorge] Mendes has more contacts and we shouldn’t forget Atletico Madrid.

“It’s still a bit early. He’s training here in Lisbon at the moment, but we’ll see what happens.

“Cristiano will have to go where Mendes finds a solution for him, because there aren’t many clubs that have that ability.

“What might seem impossible now a week from now might not be.”