Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City? The absolute truth

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t as close to joining Manchester City in the summer of 2021 as reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Man United in the summer of 2021 after a 12-year absence, having enjoyed six stellar years at the club between 2003 and 2009 before moving to Real Madrid.

The striker has completed a €15m move from Juventus, with the potential for €8m more.

However, in the days leading up to his return to Man Utd, it had been widely reported that Ronaldo was close to signing for Man City.

The veteran was reportedly in advanced negotiations with City until Man Utd hijacked the deal in the final days of the transfer window.

But Romano claims Ronaldo’s move to City was not as far along as initially believed.

“As you will recall, last summer there was talk of a surprise move from Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City,” Romano wrote in his column for Caught Offside.

“Still, he was never 100% approved by the board or the technical staff at City. There were also issues from Ronaldo’s side with his agent Jorge Mendes, and the deal fell through. , although Juventus were happy to accept the transfer.