Cristiano Ronaldo at Newcastle? Eddie Howe’s response

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the subject of intense speculation surrounding his future. Asked about the possibility of seeing the Portuguese star land at Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe replied.

Cristiano Ronaldo can he join Newcastle? There’s no way even if the Magpies have the means to recruit and pay him. But on the one hand, the club from the North East of England does not play in the Champions League, and on the other hand, Eddie Howe, does not plan to recruit the Portuguese international: “We try to provide long term growth, we have a longer term vision” he said reports 90min.

Eddie Howe not considering Cristiano Ronaldo

Eddie Howe prefers signing young players over Cristiano Ronaldo: “At the moment we have a fairly aging squad, so we need to invest more in young players. That’s probably a big part of our progression, we have to reduce the average age. So it might not be a signing we would necessarily be looking to make, but it doesn’t underestimate the quality of the player. » he added.

not very happy to go out

A silent Cristiano Ronaldo against the Magpies and who did not appreciate being released before the end of the match by his manager Erik Ten Hag. And he showed it clearly when he made way for Marcus Rashford in the 72nd minute. Manchester United and Newcastle parted back-to-back (0-0) for this match of the 11th day of the Premier League.

