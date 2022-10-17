Cristiano Ronaldo at Newcastle? Eddie Howe’s response
Cristiano Ronaldo is still the subject of intense speculation surrounding his future. Asked about the possibility of seeing the Portuguese star land at Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe replied.
Cristiano Ronaldo can he join Newcastle? There’s no way even if the Magpies have the means to recruit and pay him. But on the one hand, the club from the North East of England does not play in the Champions League, and on the other hand, Eddie Howe, does not plan to recruit the Portuguese international: “We try to provide long term growth, we have a longer term vision” he said reports 90min.
Eddie Howe not considering Cristiano Ronaldo
Eddie Howe prefers signing young players over Cristiano Ronaldo: “At the moment we have a fairly aging squad, so we need to invest more in young players. That’s probably a big part of our progression, we have to reduce the average age. So it might not be a signing we would necessarily be looking to make, but it doesn’t underestimate the quality of the player. » he added.
not very happy to go out
A silent Cristiano Ronaldo against the Magpies and who did not appreciate being released before the end of the match by his manager Erik Ten Hag. And he showed it clearly when he made way for Marcus Rashford in the 72nd minute. Manchester United and Newcastle parted back-to-back (0-0) for this match of the 11th day of the Premier League.
Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Joe Scally dreams of the Premier League
Joe Scally, defender of Monchengladbach, no longer hides his ambitions to leave the Bundesliga club to play in the Premier League. The Premier League is the dream of many players across Europe and the world. Joe Scally is no exception. The Monchengladbach defender does not hide his desire to evolve in the English championship […]
The Premier League only has eyes for Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao is the new target of several Premier League clubs. Chelsea have been joined in their race to recruit the Portuguese international by high-end competitors. Rafael Leao panics the Premier League. The Portuguese international, already coveted by Chelsea, would now be in the sights of other English clubs. The Mirror quotes Manchester as […]
Is Declan Rice preparing to leave West Ham?
West Ham’s coveted midfielder Declan Rice could leave the Hammers in an upcoming Premier League transfer window. Will Declan Rice leave West Ham soon? It is possible according to the English media. According to Football Insider, the England international has decided not to sign any contract extension with the club […]
William Saliba in the sights of PSG?
William Saliba, who has returned from his loan to OM, is making Arsenal happy in this first third of the season. To the point of attracting the greed of other big European clubs. Like PSG. PSG would carefully follow the performances of William Saliba in the jersey of Arsenal. According to information from CBS Sports, PSG could try […]