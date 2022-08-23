Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, and if…

Did Cristiano Ronaldo play his last game for Manchester United yesterday? Entered in the 84th minute during the victory of the Red Devils against the sworn enemy Liverpool, CR7, discreet, had no impact on the victory of his people. Eager to pack up as soon as possible, he is no longer in the plans of the new United coach, Erik Ten Hag. His behavior irritates from top to bottom of the organization chart and everyone is looking for a way out. But the offers are not jostling at the gate. The Portuguese wants to compete in the Champions League at all costs. And if OM tried the shot of the year?

The last chance

Because among the qualified for the next edition of the most prestigious of European cups, no one seems to want (or be able) to afford the fivefold golden ball. These former clubs, Juventus of Turin and Real not interested, CR7 prospected here and there across Europe, all summer. Through his agent, Jorge Mendes, who did not hesitate to offer the services of his major player. In Germany, Bayern declined, bringing in a player of that aura is not in Nagelsmann’s current philosophy. Dortmund were obviously not more interested, since the BVB did not follow up on Ronaldo’s foot call. After the little blow from Trafalgar last summer, it is impossible to imagine him at City. Especially since moving from United to City, for him, one of the club’s greatest players, seems unalterable.

In Spain, if Real did not seem interested, Altetico on the other hand showed the beginning of interest. But the club’s finances and especially the fact that the Portuguese is arguably the rival club’s greatest player arguably put a damper on the negotiations. Why wouldn’t Ronaldo have imagined himself in Paris to form a galactic team alongside Neymar, Messi and Mbappé. But the PSG had no interest in unbalancing a collective already stuffed with egos.

Finally, a return to Sporting has been in the works. Galatasaray has also shown interest. But the Mancunian himself did not wish to follow up on these advances. All this information is obviously to be taken with a grain of salt. Ronaldo himself swore to tell the truth at the end of the transfer window. But there is no smoke without fire, and most clubs have been questioned on the subject, not wishing to follow up on possible rumors of an interest in CR7.

OM, the last survivor

Then remains a club that could possibly be interested. This club? The Olympique de Marseille! Yes, OM would not be a team that would play for the final victory, far from the big teams on the continent. But the Phocaean club could be much more competitive than Sporting, Galatasaray for example who were interested. With the arrival of the Portuguese, Marseille would have a solid workforce that could aim to get out of the pools. With the arrivals of Alexis Sanchez, Jordan Veretout, Chancel Mbemba and the probable signing of Eric Bailly, OM have gained experience. Because Dimitri Payet is still there, because Jonathan Clauss and Mattéo Guendouzi have become French internationals. The Portuguese would find a boiling stadium, won over to his cause, which he adores above all.

Eager to compete in the Champions League to continue to write the legend of this competition, Cristiano Ronaldo would find in OM the perfect way to be the number 1 weapon while hoping to be able to at least reach the 8th finals, and thus compete maximum game.

Longoria, the key

But the operation promises to be more than delicate. Mc Court announced a few weeks ago that he no longer wanted to pay a penny out of his pocket. If OM want to recruit, they will have to sell. And as much to say that on paper, the arrival of CR7 and his fabulous salary (25M€!) is simply impossible.

But there is one who has necessarily evaluated the feasibility of the thing. Although the chances are slim, it is obvious that Pablo Longoria has thought about how to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo. The bugger is not at his first attempt, and loves working in the shadows. Not stingy with surprises, he undoubtedly surveyed the American owner of the club. To do so, it will first be necessary for the player to free himself from his contract or for the English club to agree to loan him out by paying part of his salary. Because it is his salary that is the problem. On paper, the chances of his arrival on the Cannebière are nil. But if, as he says, the sporting aspect takes precedence, he will necessarily have to make concessions. Even if OM will have to do it too if they want to bring in the biggest fish in their history.

A huge blow

Because although the chances are slim, if by chance the dream came true, it would be the biggest blow in the history of Olympique de Marseille. Never has a player of this stature come to play at the Vélodrome stadium. OM have never attracted a player of this stature into their nets. An arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would mean a full stadium regardless of the match, XXL marketing revenues, a sale of derivative products like never before… in short, if his arrival at a cost, it can also prove to be very remunerative.

Just look at the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at the beginning of the month: the enthusiasm aroused by the Chilean on his arrival would be nothing compared to that of the Portuguese. Fans know how to recognize a star at their fair value, and there is no doubt that if Ronaldo arrived, there would be a risk of madness on the side of the Bouches du Rhône.

A turnaround?

The arrival of Casemiro, the lack of esteem of the European top names, the good match yesterday against Liverpool, his XXL salary… Several elements nevertheless suggest that Ronaldo could stay on the side of Old Trafford. If Ten Hag seems exasperated by his behavior, there is no guarantee that the player will leave by August 31. And a motivated Ronaldo is a fearsome Ronaldo. In its race for qualification in the Champions League, Manchester United would still need the Portuguese international. Despite everything, the fact of seeing the Dutch coach without his star undoubtedly demonstrates a desire to turn the page, and quickly.

We are still a long way from an arrival of Ronaldo in Marseille. Utopian until recently, it has made sense despite CR7’s initial inclinations, who has been refusing after refusal since his transfer request. Although the operation looks complicated if not impossible, OM would have every interest in trying it anyway. In football, everything goes very quickly!

Photo credit: Sports.fr

Unconditional supporter of Olympique de Marseille but also of football in general.

Fan of the Houston Rockets but especially of The Beard.



