Cristiano Ronaldo at OM? Even Jul wants to believe it

NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP Rapper Jul, here at the Stade Vélodrome on October 13, 2021, wants to believe in the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at OM.

FOOTBALL – Hope brings life. While the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo at Olympique de Marseille is still only at the stage of mere rumor among others, some allow themselves to dream that it is quite otherwise.

And even the most Marseilles of Marseillais wants to believe it: the rapper Jul wants ” a little hope “, as evidenced by the tweet he posted on Tuesday, August 23. ” let me dream “, he noted in the caption of a photomontage showing “CR7” wearing an Olympique de Marseille jersey in the middle of the Vélodrome.

Let me dream #RonaldOM https://t.co/oBVRjqnV2Q —Jul (@jul) See the tweet

The world of football has been in turmoil since it was announced that the Portuguese striker wanted to leave Manchester United, who will not play in the Champions League in this 2022-23 season. Where will he go next? Several destinations have already been mentioned: Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Sporting CP. OM is not one of them, but Marseille supporters are not giving up. They even created a hashtag, “#RonaldOM,” in hopes that their wish would come true.

And Jul is not the only one to make foot calls to the champion. Recently, it was Djibril Cissé, former OM center forward (2006-2008), who invited his ” friend “ to come and join him.

@Cristiano come my friend I will look after you #RonaldoOM ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Djibril Cisse (@DjibrilCisse) See the tweet

On the occasion of the clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, Samir Nasri, quoted by Sport.fr, also hoped for the arrival of Ronaldo: “ I have a solution for him. He can terminate his contract with Manchester United, we give him half of his year and Marseille give him something to play in the Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack… That suits me! It looks good”.

