Cristiano Ronaldo at OM? Longoria’s answer!
Cristiano Ronaldo, who now seems pushed towards leaving Manchester United, has been cited as a potential target for OM. But the Marseille club was quick to respond.
Cristiano Ronaldo will he join OM in the near future? The question was put to the president of the Marseille club, Pablo Longoria. In an interview with RMC Sport, the Olympian leader made no secret: “Football is very clear, you do with the means at your disposal, with an economic balance. You have to do everything to get the best results, look for ways to improve the team but with financial stability” he said, implying that recruiting the Portuguese star was not within his club’s means.
Necessity of a collective before individualities
And like other players who cost a fortune, OM do not seem willing to recruit players with the profile of Cristiano Ronaldo : “It is important in 2022. We need a sustainable economic situation. We are far from ideas like that, from big stars, from individual players. We are more for players who join collectives and who give individual performances in the service of the collective. We have a project where everyone must make themselves available for a collective” he added. Marseille supporters can therefore stop dreaming…
