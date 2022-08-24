Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, Mohamed Henni releases ‘the proof’ and ignites Twitter (video)

At the end of the summer transfer window, a lot of rumors are emerging. On the side of theOMwe are still far from having finished and Pablo Longoria is looking in particular for offensive elements. It must be said that players like Bamba Dieng, Cédric Bakambu or Arkadiusz Milik are announced close to a departure. As OM will have the honor of playing in the next Champions League, the Marseille management wants to recruit accordingly. Some profiles are therefore scrutinized for possible arrivals. But a fantasy is becoming more and more important in the hearts of Marseille fans in recent hours: an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or wants to leave Manchester United but is struggling to find a buyer…

Ronaldo at OM, the propaganda is launched

Ronaldo wants to play in the next Champions League. This will not be possible with Manchester United. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is probing the market to find him a base. But a few days before the end of the transfer window, CR7 has still not found the right match. Worse, he was repeatedly failed. His age (37) as well as his salary (more than 17 million euros per season), are a great obstacle for potential interested clubs. But on the side of OM fans, we want to do everything to believe that an arrival of Ronaldo on the Canebière is possible.

A RonadOM hashtag has even been launched on Twitter and personalities like Samir Nasri or Djibril Cissé have publicly asked CR7 to sign with OM. Difficult if not impossible to imagine the Phocaeans being able to afford such madness but for Mohamed Henni, no more doubts, the former Real Madrid will sign in Marseille.

And he has proof of it. To do this, you have to go to the OM website and click on the profile of… Jonathan Clauss. See instead:

Internet users react

On social networks, this video of Mohamed Henni quickly made people talk.

We could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“He’s perched momo but real it’s a sign”

“It’s the Da Vinci Code his thing”

“So you really believe that Cr7 will come to the Mistral?”

“I’m dead it’s thanks to him that it’s going to happen”

“Clauss was removed from the site in addition it’s true I’m going to see”

“cr7 like ptdrr what did the omega protocol do to our timeline”

“jshsh there’s more Clauss mtn on the om site I’m going crazy”

“Even on the mobile version of the store through the app… you are a killer”

“I went to check, there is even more Clauss in the workforce on the internet”

“Theories like that dsl but emotions”

“I said to myself I’ll look just in case, but he’s right, the idiot and clauss is deleted from the site”

