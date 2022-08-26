Cristiano Ronaldo at OM? The club president’s response

BeIN Sports / Twitter

This photo-montage of Cristiano Ronaldo with the OM outfit had been circulating on Twitter and Facebook for several days, but Pablo Longoria cut the rumors short.

FOOTBALL – Cristiano Ronaldo will not tread the lawn of the Stade Vélodrome. At least not in the colors of OM. The president of the Marseille club, Pablo Longoria, has cut short the crazy rumors of recent days that sent the Manchester United striker to Marseille.

“It’s the world of social networks, trying to make a buzz”summarized Pablo Longoria this Thursday, August 25 with our colleagues from BeIN Sports. “We are a team that plays football with the means we have. [Réclamer] Cristiano Ronaldo is like asking if Kevin De Bruyne, Darwin Nunez, Haaland can come to OM”.

“Do football with the means we have”

The president of OM was referring to the numerous rumors and photomontages disseminated en masse on social networks in recent days, even though no contact had taken place between the Marseille club and Manchester United. Even the rapper Jul began to believe in his crazy dream of seeing the legend CR7 sign in Marseille before the end of the transfer window scheduled for September 1.

“Dreaming is a beautiful thing for everyone”adds Pablo Longoria, lucid about the financial means of his club. “But we have to be sincere with everyone. We have to play football with the means we have. We have a serious sporting project which consists in being competitive but above all in carrying an economic balance and for me that is the future of football. »

OM discovered this Thursday August 25 their opponents whom they will face in the group stage of the Champions League which will begin on September 6 and 7. Dimitri Payet and his teammates will face Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt, winners of the Europa League last season.

