Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, why it’s possible – Kick Football

OM would seriously consider recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo: a financially possible affair…

For a few days, the rumor of a signing for OM has been swelling. It was Laurent Paganelli who lit the fuse on Canal +. “He can sign for OM, that’s a little info, but he can sign for OM. I know he wants to leave, and he’s going to leave soon, and he’s going to go to a club that plays in the Champions League. The only one he has at the moment is Marseille. There is Alexis Sanchez, but Alexis Sanchez needs a centre-forward. And so there will be Ronaldo. If it can interest them, I launch the kitty.

But financially, how could OM pay for the transfer and the salary of CR7? According to Alexis Bernard, journalist at 10 Sport, a marketing and financial study is currently underway on the Marseille side to study the feasibility of the operation.

MU and OM could also agree on a one-season loan, with partial payment of Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary.

Sami Nasri, Canal + consultant, has another solution. “I have a solution for Cristiano Ronaldo. He can terminate his contract with Manchester United, who pays him half his salary, Marseille makes an effort and gives him something. He comes to play the Champions League with OM. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good,” Nasri said.