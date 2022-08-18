Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting, his mother and Jorge Mendes on the front line?

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

This is perhaps one of the craziest files of this last straight line of the Mercato. Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star of Manchester United, will he make a comeback at Sporting Lisbon, the club that launched him at the highest level? Foot Mercato brought the matter back to the fore yesterday by announcing that Sporting was still dreaming of concluding its big comeback.

And the English press quickly relayed a strong argument: the weight of his mother in this possible deal. Indeed, Dolores Aveiro has never hidden her desire to see Cristiano Ronaldo end his career at Sporting, as the Mirror reminds us in recent hours, which republished his remarks a year ago on the subject.

“Ronaldo has to come back here. If it was my choice, it would already be there. He likes to watch Sporting matches. I already told him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting.’ He says, ‘We’ll see’

Jorge Mendes has bailed out the coffers of Sporting

Another strong argument in favor of a return to Sporting, the weight of Jorge Mendes, the superagent and protector of Cristiano Ronaldo for many years. a Jorge Mendes who has just concluded a particularly juicy deal for Sporting, with the transfer of Matheus Nunes to Wolverhampton, a Premier League club stamped Mendes, against 50 million euros bonus included. What bail out the coffers of the Portuguese club at the best time … Before investing this savings on the CR7 crazy bet?