Cristiano Ronaldo at the bottom of the hole: “autism and…”; the career of the star in danger!

The case caused a stir in England. As Cristiano Ronaldo made his way to the locker room at Goodison Park after the defeat of his family, the Portuguese attacked a teenager who was filming him with his cell phone. The latter’s mother confided in the LiverpoolEcho on this gesture: “He filmed all the players by United passing. And then he put his phone down because Ronaldo had taken his sock down and his leg was bleeding. He lowered his phone to see what it was – he didn’t even speak to her.

Ronaldo then walked past him, in a terrible mood. He tapped the phone and my son’s hand and kept walking. You can tell by the bruise that he had contact.“

The consequences of this gesture go far beyond the stage of a simple broken cell phone and a bruise on the hand. Jacob, the supporter ofEvertonhas autism and dyspraxia and “he didn’t really process what happened until he got home,” according to his mother.

“He’s an autistic boy and he was mugged by a football player, that’s how I see him as a mum. He is really upset and it completely discouraged him from going to the game. It’s the first time he’s been to a football match and this is what’s going on,” she concludes.

After his gesture of humor against the young Jacob, Cristiano Ronaldo had apologized on his Instagram account, recalling that it was “never easy to react under the influence of emotion in difficult times” but that he should “always be respectful, patient and an example for the younger ones”.

To prove his good faith, CR7 invited Jacob to Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play”. An intention not sufficient to keep the police from Mersey away from the case. The latter to confirm to be “in contact with the Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of alleged assault at football match Everton-Manchester United.“