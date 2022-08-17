Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of an XXL exchange with Antoine Griezmann – Sport.fr

Negotiations are progressing between Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid. They would concern a possible exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.

The reversals are linked on the side of Manchester United. After doing everything to keep him, Erik Ten Hag would now be in favor of a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo. Worse still, he would campaign internally to push him out. He would consider that the Portuguese’s attitude broke the dynamic of his group and led to the first disappointments suffered in the Premier League. A sudden turnaround that could accelerate a possible departure from the Reds Devils.

Indeed, according to information published by the Times, Atlético de Madrid would be the one and only club on the continent to be able to enlist him while wishing to enlist him. The Colchoneros would also have recently returned to the charge with an extravagant deal. The latter would have offered an exchange to Manchester United by suggesting the names of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata. A possible crossover which seems to seduce the management of the Reds Devils, aware of the difficulties encountered by Erik Ten Hag and the emerging conflicts within the locker room.