Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of the controversy in England

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

The Portuguese may well regret his gesture of humor. His position seems increasingly weakened at Old Trafford.

Beaten with Manchester United on the lawn of Everton (1-0), Cristiano Ronaldo then got carried away and violently banged the phone of a fan who was filming him on his return to the locker room.

Merseyside Police announced on Sunday that an investigation had been opened against the Portuguese after this gesture of frustration. “Merseyside Police can confirm they are investigating an incident during the Everton-Manchester United match at Goodison Park involving a player as he left the pitch. They will speak to all parties involved,” can we read in a press release.

But that’s not all: according to the Manchester Evening News, this new slippage of the Portuguese, generating a lot of tension in the locker room since his return to the club, would have made his leaders think again, who would think more and more of letting him go at the end of the season. And even if it is not yet the case, the case of CR7 keeps asking questions in England.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

All the series and movies that premiere this week on Netflix

58 seconds ago

The first public appearance of Jada Pinkett-Smith without Will Smith after the altercation of the Oscar Awards

11 mins ago

Shining Girls: Elisabeth Moss stars in new Apple TV+ thriller based on hit bestseller

13 mins ago

Full list of winners at the 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button