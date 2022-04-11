Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of the controversy in England

The Portuguese may well regret his gesture of humor. His position seems increasingly weakened at Old Trafford.

Beaten with Manchester United on the lawn of Everton (1-0), Cristiano Ronaldo then got carried away and violently banged the phone of a fan who was filming him on his return to the locker room.

Merseyside Police announced on Sunday that an investigation had been opened against the Portuguese after this gesture of frustration. “Merseyside Police can confirm they are investigating an incident during the Everton-Manchester United match at Goodison Park involving a player as he left the pitch. They will speak to all parties involved,” can we read in a press release.

@MerseyPolice can confirm that they’re carrying out an investigating following an incident at the #EVEMAN match at Goodison involving a @ManUtd player as they were walking off the pitch and will be speaking to all parties involved. — MerPol Everton FC (@MerPolEFC) April 10, 2022

But that’s not all: according to the Manchester Evening News, this new slippage of the Portuguese, generating a lot of tension in the locker room since his return to the club, would have made his leaders think again, who would think more and more of letting him go at the end of the season. And even if it is not yet the case, the case of CR7 keeps asking questions in England.