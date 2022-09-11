Cristiano Ronaldo attacked after posing with Canadian clinical psychologist

On his Instagram account, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of himself alongside Canadian academic Jordan Peterson. What did not please the fans of the Portuguese star.

Professor at Harvard whom he left for the University of Toronto, from which he resigned at the beginning of the year, because, he says, of the quotas imposed in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion” , Jordan Peterson has a sulphurous political reputation because of his ideological positions. Posing with the psychologist, CR7 has attracted the anger of some fans.

Indeed, Ronaldo suffered the wrath of some of his fans after he posed arm in arm with “his friend” Jordan Peterson, Canadian intellectual presented as the figure of anti-political correctness in his country, one of the most eminent specialists in social and behavioral psychology.

A fervent critic of the so-called “Cancel culture”, Jordan Peterson became known for his opposition to a federal bill proposed by the government of Justin Trudeau, which proposed to modify Canadian law in order to prohibit discrimination against transgender people. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo considers him a friend has therefore not passed on to some fans, who reproach him for his closeness to a man whose theses have always aroused controversy. “He is really tarnishing his legacy,” one user tweeted. Jordan Peterson congratulated himself on having “met someone who deserves so much what he has won”.