Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo attacks a young fan of 14 years “in shock”, an open investigation: the slideshow

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

1 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo attacks 14-year-old fan ‘in shock’, investigation opened

2 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 805th, 806th goal and 807th career goal. He simply became the top scorer in the history of football. (Image Credit: © Darren Staples/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media)

3 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at the MTV European Music Awards (MTV EMA’s) party at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain.

4 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Pourtugal, on March 28, 2022, the day before the 2022 World Cup qualifying final first leg soccer match against North Macedonia. © Atlantico Press/Zuma Press/Bestimage

5 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez attend the Marca Leyenda Awards in Madrid, Spain, July 29, 2019.

6 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Pourtugal, on March 28, 2022, the day before the 2022 World Cup qualifying final first leg soccer match against North Macedonia. © Atlantico Press/Zuma Press/Bestimage

7 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Emirates FA Cup match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on February 4, 2022. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. © Andrew Yates/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage

8 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo (best player), his son Cristiano Jr and his pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez – The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 at the London Palladium in London, October 23, 2017. © Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage

9 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Pourtugal, on March 28, 2022, the day before the 2022 World Cup qualifying final first leg soccer match against North Macedonia. © Atlantico Press/Zuma Press/Bestimage

10 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo (best player), his son Cristiano Jr and his pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez – The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 at the London Palladium in London, October 23, 2017. © Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage

11 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Emirates FA Cup match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on February 4, 2022. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. © Andrew Yates/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage

12 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Jr and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at the FIFA Football Awards photocall in Zurich on January 9, 2017.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Fernanda Castillo broke the silence: “I can’t die because I have a three-week-old child” | News from Mexico

5 mins ago

Ángela Aguilar: who leaked the photos of the singer with Gussy Lau | FAME

17 mins ago

All the James Bond movies starring Daniel Craig, ranked from best to worst

19 mins ago

Simon Cowell looked unrecognizable with his new image after leaving the botox

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button