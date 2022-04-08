Cristiano Ronaldo back for Manchester United but injured Luke Shaw faces weeks away

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will return for his Premier League clash with Everton after overcoming illness, but defender Luke Shaw will be sidelined for up to three weeks, caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

Ronaldo, United’s top scorer this season with 12 league goals, will be back after missing their 1-1 draw with Leicester City last weekend while Shaw is set to be out due to treatment follow-up for a broken leg suffered in 2015.

“Cristiano is back,” Rangnick told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game. “Luke is still injured, we had to take him out at half-time (against Leicester), he had problems with his leg where he had surgery in 2015.

“The doctor told me that they have decided to remove two metal bolts in his leg and that will happen tomorrow and he will be out for the next two or three weeks.

“Edinson Cavani is still injured, Raphael Varane is injured and will be out again tomorrow and it’s the same for Scott McTominay, he has problems with the ball of his foot. »

Rangnick, whose side are seventh with 51 points from 30 games, said his mentality, attitude and physicality will play a crucial role against Everton who are one point and one place above the relegation zone.

“These factors will decide the game,” Rangnick said. “We are aware of the importance of the game for both teams. »

Rangnick’s tenure is set to end after this season, with Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag a candidate for the next job, but the caretaker boss has not been asked to discuss his successor.

“I don’t intend to talk about possible new managers,” Rangnick said. “From what I know, all the managers the club has spoken to so far are top managers, top coaches.

“If that includes Erik ten Hag, then that’s also true with him. That’s all I can say at this point. »

