Cristiano Ronaldo back in Italy?

0 Published on 03 Jul 2022 at 15:32 by Cedric Scholaert

Cristiano Ronaldo can wear the colors of Napoli.

Currently under contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is officially ready to leave.

Indeed, the Portuguese would have, if we are to believe the Timesasked his management to leave the English club which, as a reminder, will not play in the next Champions League.

Napoli have reportedly already shown interest in the 37-year-old striker.

Note that Bayern Munich and Chelsea would remain on alert on this issue, unlike Paris Saint Germain, according to the British media.

“PSG is not one of the clubs interested in Ronaldo at the moment. »

Note that the Red Devvils have no intention of dropping the five-time Ballon d’Or, author of 24 goals in 38 matches.