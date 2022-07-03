Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo back in Italy?

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read


by

Cristiano Ronaldo can wear the colors of Napoli.Cristiano Ronaldo back in Italy?

Currently under contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is officially ready to leave.

Indeed, the Portuguese would have, if we are to believe the Timesasked his management to leave the English club which, as a reminder, will not play in the next Champions League.

Napoli have reportedly already shown interest in the 37-year-old striker.

Note that Bayern Munich and Chelsea would remain on alert on this issue, unlike Paris Saint Germain, according to the British media.

“PSG is not one of the clubs interested in Ronaldo at the moment. »

Note that the Red Devvils have no intention of dropping the five-time Ballon d’Or, author of 24 goals in 38 matches.

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

The love story of Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley

3 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo to a smashing start because of Lionel Messi?

5 mins ago

They issue a restraining order against the singer

14 mins ago

The Hunger Games, by Gary Ross, what did the critics say at its premiere?

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button