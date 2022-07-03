Cristiano Ronaldo back in Italy?
0
by
Cedric Scholaert
Cristiano Ronaldo can wear the colors of Napoli.
Currently under contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is officially ready to leave.
Indeed, the Portuguese would have, if we are to believe the Timesasked his management to leave the English club which, as a reminder, will not play in the next Champions League.
Napoli have reportedly already shown interest in the 37-year-old striker.
Note that Bayern Munich and Chelsea would remain on alert on this issue, unlike Paris Saint Germain, according to the British media.
“PSG is not one of the clubs interested in Ronaldo at the moment. »
Note that the Red Devvils have no intention of dropping the five-time Ballon d’Or, author of 24 goals in 38 matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo situation 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC
▫️ CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;
▫️ Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him to stay;
▫️ Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;
More: https://t.co/3gICNUC59R pic.twitter.com/PuQNcuKYgt
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022