Cristiano Ronaldo back in the eleven!

Will Mr. Champions League become Mr. Europa League? Top scorer in the history of the C1 with 141 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo does not have the chance this year to be able to play in the greatest of European competitions with Manchester United. He must be content with the little sister, the Europa League. Aligned only once this season in the Premier League (0 goal), he does not seem to appear as a holder in the league in the eyes of his coach Erik Ten Hag, who prefers to use him in C3.

Still no goal for CR7

Indeed, after having aligned him against Real Sociedad in the first European match lost last week by the score of 1-0, the Dutch technician has again established him for the trip to the lawn of Sheriff Tiraspol. The five-time Ballon d’Or will try to score his first goal of the season in this match against the modest Moldovan team. Check out the Manchester United XI below.