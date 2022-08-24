Cristiano Ronaldo bad at dribbling? This video sheds light on the star’s abilities

The Romanian technician Laszlo Boloni was very important in the career of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was he who threw him into the deep end Sporting Lisbon and helped him become the player he is today.

In a maintenance dating back a few years, Boloni recounted the beginnings of the Portuguese in Sporting. “I went to see the youngsters and asked for him to come with the first team because he had the physicality, he was very quick and had great technique. It was no surprise,” he explained.

It was during the first training session with the first team that CR7 surprised him. “I had decided that he would not come back with the youngsters. In the locker room, he made jokes, but on the ground it was exceptional. He had an unusual maturity for a 16-17 year old”.

Boloni explained that Cristiano in the position of 9, but it was he who replaced him on one side. “I wanted the put right winger because he was young and light, around 60 kilos, and it was going to be complicated for him to play back to aim and face centrals of 100 kilos. On the pitch, with his speed and his dribbling, he was going to be much more effective”.

HAS At the time, according to his former coach, Ronaldo thought only of dribbling. “For him, the most important thing was to dribble. He couldn’t play without dribbling. My role was to tell him that dribbling was good, once, twice… But five times, cwas too much. I explained to him where it was most useful to dribble and his intelligence did the rest”.

But by dint of wanting to break records, especially in terms of goals, Cristiano had to decide to do without feints, to concentrate on scoring goals. A decision that has sometimes earned him criticism whereby, he would have a serious lack in the exercise of dribbling.

Criticisms that should not be due when you see the recent video posted on the UEFA champions Instagram account league.