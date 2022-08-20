Cristiano Ronaldo, Bailly, Leao… All the transfer window information for August 20

Football – Mercato

Ronaldo, Bailly, Leao… All the transfer window information for August 20

While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

OM: Longoria went on the attack for Cristiano Ronaldo

Always at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t find a club to rebound. Seeking to leave the Red Devils, however, the Portuguese would explore all options. And now this could notably bring him to the side of theOM. Indeed, according to information from Niccolo Ceccarinidiscussions are said to be ongoing between theOM and Jorge Mendesthe agent of Cristiano Ronaldo.

OM: Longoria is busy, a new recruit is imminent for Tudor

If theOM has already completed 10 recruits on this transfer market, Pablo Longoria does not want to stop there. A central defender is still wanted on the Canebière. And the Phocaeans could find their happiness in Manchester United. According to information from The Team , Eric Bailly would approach an arrival at theOM. Interested in the project, the Ivorian could be loaned with an option to buy.

EXCLUDED: Slimani very close to Brest

Islam Slimani is preparing to return to Ligue 1. After an experience at theAS Monacothe player SportingPortugal is expected in Brest. According to information from 10sport.com the Bretons made a big effort to bring Slimani. It then accelerated in the last few hours and it went to conclude in the form of a loan with option to buy.

PSG: Luis Campos attacks a former protege of Tudor

While 3 recruits are still expected, Luis Campos would explore other avenues. So in midfield while the priority remains Fabian Ruiza new name would have been checked by the PSG. According to information from Gianluca Di Marziothe club of the capital would then attack a former protege ofIgor Tudor at theHellas Verona. And it’s Ivan Ilic who would have caught the eye of PSG.

PSG: The transfer of Rafael Leao is already falling apart?

At PSG, we are also looking for an attacker by the end of the transfer window. And Luis Campos is leaning in particular towards the arrival of rafael leaotoday at A.C. Milan. A file that promises to be complex, however, because of the competition, but also the position of the Lombards. Indeed, at Milanowe don’t want to sell Leao, relying on his release clause. Moreover, the Portuguese could soon be the subject of a contract extension offer.

