Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the top scorer in football history according to FIFA

Cristiano Ronaldo, with his three goals against Tottenham Hotspur, became the top scorer in history this Saturday, with 807 goals, surpassing the 805 he scored Joseph Bican.

The Portuguese opened his scoring account with a great goal from 30 meters directly to the squad of Hugo Lloris, then took advantage of a great pass from Jadon Sancho to put Manchester United 2-1 ahead and finally scored the third with a lethal header behind the Brazilian’s cross Alex Telles.

With the first goal, Christian equaled to bican and with the second he surpassed him, according to the figures of the FIFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 5 goals throughout his career with the Sporting Portugal, 136 with Manchester United, 450 with Real Madrid101 with the Juventus Turin and 115 with the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating at Old Trafford Getty Images

Bican, born in Austria, played between 1931 and 1955 and scored most of his goals in the Slavian from Prague, a team with which he scored 427 goals in 221 games.

With his goals against TottenhamCristiano is also placed as the fourth top scorer (96) in Premier of United, surpassing the 95 goals of Ruud Van Nistelrooy and only behind Paul Scholes (107), Ryan Giggs (109) and Wayne Rooney (183).

Ronaldo becomes the top scorer in history Man Utdjust the team that took him out of football in his country and with which he began to shine in the most important competitions in Europe.

Christian lives its second stage with the Red Devils. In the current one he has 18 goals and three assists in the 31 games he has played.

Man Utd and Ronaldo, They currently occupy the fourth position in the Premier League; while in the Champions League are in the round of 16, instance in which they tied 1-1 against Atletico Madrid.