Cristiano Ronaldo, before his possible last World Cup: “I am the boss”

Cristiano Ronaldo assured that he will decide how long he will play given the rumors that the 2022 World Cup could be the last for the 37-year-old striker: “I am the boss. Full stop.”

Cristiano Ronaldo laments in the defeat of Portugal vs. Serbian Getty Images

“Many ask this question. I am the one who is going to decide my future. If I want to play more games and if I don’t want to play, I don’t play,” he replied at a press conference in Porto, one day before the match. between Portugal and North Macedonia to secure a spot for the World Cup final in Qatar.

He thanked the behavior of the public attending the match between Portugal and Turkey last Thursday, which ended 3-1, and asked “that they give the same thing tomorrow” in order to play “a good game”.

“If the Portuguese were as they were on Thursday, we will win the game,” he insisted.

He recognized that North Macedonia “is a very organized team”, with strong points and which he respects, but he has assured that they can be beaten.

“If Portugal had its best level, it would beat any team in the world. Macedonia is the one that touches us. We are going to win because we really want to be in the World Cup and it is the game of our lives too,” he stressed.

This Tuesday the squad of the Portuguese national team trained in Porto, where Pepe, who had been on leave due to covid and was unable to play against Turkey, has also participated.