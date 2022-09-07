Cristiano Ronaldo behind Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal at Chelsea?

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : The Zidane dream, the alternative Tale and tight duel for Pogba

In addition to having put a hell of a mess at Manchester United with his desires elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo may also have ruined Chelsea’s start to the season. Indeed, according to The Telegraph and Bild, the American owner of the Blues, Todd Boehly, wanted to recruit the five-time Ballon d’Or, who had expressed the wish to play in a club likely to shine in the Champions League.

Only, Thomas Tuchel would have opposed a categorical refusal to this hypothesis, ensuring that the Portuguese was going to parasitize his locker room. It would have only moderately taken its leaders, who therefore did not miss it after several disappointments at the start of the season, including the defeat in Zagreb (0-1) on Tuesday evening. One summer, two torpedoed clubs: that’s also how we recognize a champion like CR7!