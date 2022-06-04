Cristiano Ronaldo believes in a return to the heights of the Red Devils – Foot11.com

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to be defeated by this disappointing season and announces a return to the “foreground” of Manchester United. More

No regrets for CR7

Sixth in the Premier League, Manchester United’s season is considered disappointing by Red Devils supporters. Expected as the savior, Cristiano Ronaldo cannot blame himself on a personal level. Indeed, the five-time Ballon d’Or will have scored 24 times in 38 games and still has good remains at 37 years old. The debacle is collective and comes to complete a 5ᵉ season in a row without any title for the Mancunians. In addition, this poor performance will have the effect of depriving Ronaldo of his 20th consecutive participation in the Champions League. At the time of the balance sheet of the season, the Portuguese confessed for Sky Sports have no regrets.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the colors of Manchester United (iconsport)

“I was very happy to be back at the club which made me reach other dimensions, the feeling I had when I came back was indescribable. It was good to see the supporters again, their enthusiasm is enormous. Even if we lost matches, they support us and are behind us all the time. The supporters are always in my heart, they are people we all have to respect, because they are always on our side.said CR7.

Ronaldo believes in comeback

While the Portuguese has little to be ashamed of, the team is in doubt. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid the price mid-season. Replaced by Ralf Rangnick (acting), it is finally Erik Ten Hag who will take over the helm of the Red Devils ship next season.

In addition to having to find a successor to Paul Pogba this summer, Manchester will have to register arrivals in key sectors to be able to return to the fore. According to Ronaldo, despite this missed season and this complicated transfer window that is looming, Manchester United can return to the fore.

Cristiano Ronaldo 💬: “It was nice to come back here, the joy of the fans was great. I was and still am very happy to be here. I’m sure Manchester will come back where they belong.” (PC) pic.twitter.com/U3g4HewDIZ — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) June 3, 2022

“For me the most important thing is to win games and try to win leagues or titles, but I think Manchester will get back to where they belong next season. Sometimes it takes time, but I believe in it.

As a reminder, the Manchester United team was considered feverish last season and almost carried at arm’s length by the Portuguese. There is no doubt that if Manchester wants to make a comeback, it will have to give itself the means… especially during the next transfer window.