Cristiano Ronaldo benched for Ten Hag’s first official game, Manchester lose to Brigthon

We know, the case Ronaldo caused a lot of noise during the preparation for the Manchester United side. We gave the Portuguese desires elsewhere. He had also missed the club’s Asian and Australian tour for personal reasons. Problem for the fivefold golden ball, the clubs do not jostle at the gate and he is therefore still a player of the Red Devils.

Shunned by the fans, disappointed with his behavior, the former Real player returned for the last friendly match against Rayo Vallecano where he played 45 minutes. Not enough to convince Erik Ten Hag to align him in his first eleven in an official match with the Red Devils. The Portuguese must therefore be content with the bench at Old Trafford for the reception of Brighton for the first day of the Premier League.

But Erik Ten Hag knows he can count on his striker and directly wanted to put out the potential fire in a pre-match interview: “Cristiano Ronaldo is working hard to be in good physical shape, it will take time. He started preseason last week, so it will depend on how fast he progresses.“.

Ronaldo finally entered the game in the 53rd instead of Fred as the Red Devils trailed 0-2 after two goals from Gross. The 37-year-old Portuguese failed to save Manchester. If the Mancunians reduced the gap in the 68th thanks to a self-goal from MacAllisterthey never managed to get the goal of equalization.

The first official match of the Ten Hag era therefore ended in defeat and a struggling Manchester United who only managed to create real possibilities on too few occasions. Within 40 minutes, Ronaldo tried to bring his leadership and bring his team up the slope, without success.