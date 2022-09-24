Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted Red Devils accounts

If Cristiano Ronaldo has not understood Manchester United’s message regarding his future, it is because he must consult as soon as possible. Because after Erik ten Hag who sent him to the bench saying that he did not fit into his game system, it is the leaders’ turn to explain, with supporting financial statements, that MU n can no longer afford to pay his colossal salary.

In 2021-22, the Red Devils lost €132m net, so their debt is now €590m. One hundred and thirty-two million losses is €2.3 million per week! The main cause of these figures in the red is the explosion of the wage bill after the recruitments of Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho and therefore Cristiano Ronaldo. It increased by €177 million to reach the colossal total of €692.6 million. We understand better why the Mancunian club wants to get rid of its former prodigal child as soon as possible …

The accounts published this Thursday by Manchester United for the past season reveal an abysmal deficit, in particular due to the increase in the wage bill after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have lost €2m per week!

