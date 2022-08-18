Cristiano Ronaldo blocked at Manchester United because of… Antoine Griezmann – Sport.fr

According to the Spanish press, Cristiano Ronaldo could land at Atlético Madrid this summer in the event of the departure of Antoine Griezmann.

Still determined to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the next edition of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has clearly been confirmed in his choice after the Red Devils’ two consecutive defeats in the Premier League against Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (0-4). But despite all the attempts of his agent Jorge Mendes, who is looking for a base for the Portuguese, the situation is not progressing. The XXL salary of the fivefold Ballon d’Or is a brake for many suitors, but the Atlético Madrid track would still be relevant.

According to information from MisterChip, journalist for ESPN and AS, the Colchoneros could position themselves in the Cristiano Ronaldo file on one condition: the departure of Antoine Griezmann. Scorer last Monday against Getafe (3-0), but a substitute at kick-off, the Frenchman is not part of Diego Simeone’s plans for the season. It remains to be seen which club could position themselves on the 31-year-old striker, whose market value is still around 35 million euros. The Spanish insider assures that “Griezmann is the key in the Cristiano Ronaldo case”.