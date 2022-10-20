Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the silence!

What’s next after this ad

Not so long ago, all eyes were on Kylian Mbappé following the malaise displayed by the star of Paris Saint-Germain. Well, as often in the world of football, one controversy chases another. And this time it’s Cristiano Ronaldo who is in the spotlight. The Lusitanian lives a real nightmare at Manchester United where he does not play the Champions League and rarely the Premier League matches.

A situation that pushed him to the limit. Against Tottenham, CR7 left his family to go to the locker room and desert Old Trafford while the game against Spurs was still not over. A lack of respect that the leaders of the Red Devils did not appreciate. Sidelined from the group until further notice, Ronaldo will not take part in the clash against Chelsea next weekend. And for many, this last bloodshed marks the end of the Mancunian adventure for the Portuguese. Earlier in the evening, the English media Inews even indicated that MU were seriously considering releasing CR7 from his contract. Will the Red Devils take action? In the meantime, Ronaldo spoke through his social media.

“Soon we will be together again”

“As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully with my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I did not change. I am the same person and the same professional that I have been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process. I started very young, the examples of older and more experienced players were always very important to me. Therefore, later on I always tried to set an example myself to the youngsters who grew up in all the teams I represented”he said, before acknowledging his mistake.

“Unfortunately, this is not always possible and sometimes the tension of the moment takes over. Right now I just feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington (United’s training center, editor’s note) supporting my teammates and being ready for anything in any game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we will be together again. » It is said ! It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to get him back in the Mancunian group as soon as possible.