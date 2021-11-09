Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United: the condition for farewell

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to leave Manchester United: the condition for which CR7 could already leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

It is not going as expected for the season Manchester United and rumors of his sensational farewell are already circulating. It is the situation of Christian Ronaldo who hoped for a simpler return toOld Trafford and instead he has to face the many problems of the team.

The last defeat in the derby against City still burns and complicates the ranking of the Red Devils in Premier League. On the other hand, there has never been a continuity of results and these ups and downs, also had in Champions League, they also endangered the bench of Solskjaer. At the moment the Norwegian coach is still in his place, but it could be CR7 who quits.

Cristiano Ronaldo warns Manchester United: the danger

As reported by the “Daily Express “, there is a concrete possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo may greet the Manchester United at the end of the season. Despite the contract until June 2023, signed only last summer, the Portuguese champion is already thinking of changing teams.

His future will not depend on individual performances but on the goals achieved by the team. During the meetings he had with the company, CR7 was very clear by putting strict stakes on his account. Specifically, he will demand termination if the Red Devils do not qualify for the next one Champions League.

A scenario that the fans do not even want to contemplate but in the end not so far from reality. In the Premier League the competition is fierce and at the moment the team’s Solskjaer is in sixth place in the standings with 17 points like the Brighton, at -5 from the fourth place occupied by Liverpool.

In addition to the Reds in front there are Arsenal (20), West Ham (23), Manchester City (23) and Chelsea (26), but we must also be careful about the possible comeback of the Tottenham of Conte and of Leicester. In short, two seats seem to have already been booked and we will have to fight to the end to earn the rest, avoiding ending up in Europe League and lose again Christian Ronaldo.