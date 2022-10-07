Cristiano Ronaldo can’t do it anymore: the Portuguese had a nightmarish evening this Thursday in the Europa League!

Cristiano Ronaldo still had a galley evening despite the success of his team.

AFP













Video –

By the editor

Published on 7/10/2022 at 11:11

Reading time: 2 mins





Talmost everything was done for CR7 to shine again this Thursday evening at Omonia Nicosia! Holder for only the 3rd time of the season with Manchester United, the Portuguese star nevertheless experienced an ordeal when his team very difficultly won 3-2.

Aligned at the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo initially struggled to shine. Then there was bewilderment for England fans when the Cypriots opened the scoring before the break. Fortunately for them, Marcus Rashford equalized and then the incoming Anthony Martial gave the lead. Manchester United ended up winning thanks to a second goal signed Rashford on a strike from Ronaldo which turned into a pass (84th). The only decisive gesture of the Portuguese evening!

One shot on target

Of 8 strikes, he only framed one. He can only blame himself when he shot the post in the 77th on a perfect offering from Dalot. The goal was however wide open and the goalkeeper had been obliterated. He could look at the ground annoyed, before letting out a furious cry on this last attempt out of frame.

A delicate evening for him. But also a very complicated campaign for him who has so far scored only one goal since the start of this season. And again, it was on penalty in the Europa League …