Cristiano Ronaldo case | “They must shut up and listen to him”

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be talked about in England and beyond: a former Manchester United takes his defense

The case exploded Cristiano Ronaldo In the Manchester United after the Premier League match against Brentford.

On the result of 2-0, Ralf Rangnick he replaced the former Juventus and the reaction of the Portuguese was furious. CR7 showed all his disappointment at the replacement and left the field addressing terms that were not very accommodating towards the interim coach of the ‘Red Devils’. In the post-match, however, the German did not mince words: “I told him“ listen Cristiano, you have 36 years old and you are in excellent shape, but when you are a coach, you will see things from a manager’s point of view ”. My job is to make decisions in the best interest of the team and the club and I hope you see it the same way. I certainly did not expect him to hug me after the change, I have no problem with him. Since I have been here I have no problems with him or with anyone. I told him that at 2-0 we had to learn the lesson of Villa Park. After that game, I was angry with myself for not reinforcing the defense. Today it was the same situation and I didn’t want to repeat the mistake ”. A former United also spoke out on the episode.

Manchester United, storm Cristiano Ronaldo: the former speaks

Louis Saha spoke out on the case Ronaldo. Here are his statements from ‘AS’: “Others should listen to him and keep quiet. If there is a player who has the right to have his say, that is it Christian. Many of these young people have not yet made their mark or proved anything. If anyone has the right to say what they think in the locker room, it is certainly him. Many of these young players have not yet proved anything. What did they win? I am not saying to consider him as a God, but he will be remembered as one of the best in the world. He says all these things to help his teammates improve. He wants to win trophies and he knows how to do it, so he needs to be heard. Players should focus on training, improve week after week while staying humble and working hard. “