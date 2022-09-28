Cristiano Ronaldo causes an unexpected spat

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the best scorers of the decade

Despite intentions to leave this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player. But the Portuguese star, who returned to the Red Devils last summer, is coming to the end of his contract next June and could look elsewhere next winter or summer.

Sancho and Antony in the fight for the number of CR7

According to information from the Manchester Evening News, two players are already fighting to recover Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous number 7. It would be Jadon Sancho, who wore this number in the jersey of Borussia Dortmund, and Antony, who arrived at Manchester United this summer from Ajax Amsterdam against a check for 95 million euros.

Behind the scenes, two Manchester United players are already fighting to recover Cristiano Ronaldo’s No. 7⃣: Jadon Sancho and Antony! (Manchester Evening News) pic.twitter.com/MCPy7KP0fZ — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) September 27, 2022