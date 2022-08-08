Cristiano Ronaldo champion … insults in the Premier League!
Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade
While waiting to finalize his departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to surrender his enormous rating of unpopularity in England. Which should come as no surprise, because as Perfidious Albion’s most popular club, MU is both hated and loved. A study carried out between last August and January 2021 shows that CR7 was the target of the greatest number of insults on Twitter.
There were exactly 12,520. It is 4,000 more than the 2nd, his partner Harry Maguire. More than 12,000 insults over five months, that’s 83 a day… Huge. And the most incredible thing is that twelve players total half of these insults, including seven from Manchester United! It is far from the blessed time when the armada of Sir Alex Ferguson made everyone agree with him. It must be said that in this time, Twitter did not exist…
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were the Premier League players who received the most insults on Twitter during the first half of the 2021-2022 season. https://t.co/64tb6BEPfi pic.twitter.com/H999kB61P8
— THE TEAM (@theteam) August 2, 2022
to summarize
A study published in England showed that Cristiano Ronaldo was by far the most insulted player in the Premier League between August and January 2022. Seven of his partners at Manchester United are in the Top 12!