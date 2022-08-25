Cristiano Ronaldo cheers on his Man Utd team-mates ahead of kick-off

Cristiano Ronaldo always circles his Manchester United teammates to cheer them on before kick-off, even when he’s on the bench, as seen in the video below.

According to reports, Ronaldo has been trying to leave United all summer, with the aim of securing a Champions League appearance this season.

The 37-year-old has hinted that most headlines about him since June have been lies, but it’s safe to assume that whoever talks about his desire to leave Old Trafford isn’t one of them.

It seems more likely that the striker will dispute the kind of report that suggested his teammates were ‘fed up’ with him.

Apparently, although he has allies in the United squad, a lot of the squad were annoyed with his way of doing things.

However, the video suggests he hasn’t exactly lowered his tools or stopped giving his colleagues the love they need before games, even when he’s not starting.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has to get used to not starting games this season, having only been fielded once in United’s first three games.

He was on the bench in the loss to Brighton as Erik ten Hag decided to play a false nine, which didn’t work, before starting against Brentford, which didn’t work either, as the team was beaten 4-0.

After the game, which dropped the team to last place in the league, Ronaldo refused to applaud away fans or shake hands with Erik ten Hag, which could explain why some are criticizing his attitude .

The manager then made the decision to drop Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire from the starting XI on Monday night against Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford started in attack and scored United’s second goal, assisted by Anthony Martial, who could be the starting striker now that he has returned from injury.

The Frenchman was in excellent form in pre-season, after returning from his loan spell at Sevilla, and many had even backed him to become the Premier League’s top scorer.

United have just one week left to wrap up all summer transfers, with the expected arrival of Antony, and whether Ronaldo will leave or will still be there for the final year of his contract. .

