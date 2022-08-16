“Cristiano Ronaldo considers himself better than Manchester United” – Sport.fr

The situation between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo is getting worse. His departure is closer than ever.

Having fallen twice in the first two days of the Premier League, Manchester United is having a particularly eventful summer, hampered in its revival by the soap opera surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese wants to leave, everyone knows it but that does not mean that his departure is confirmed even if Atlético de Madrid has recently put forward serious arguments. The entire football world is witnessing a real showdown that Melissa Reddy is trying to detail.

“There is also a clear distinction between Cristiano Ronaldo, the professional, and the way he behaves in training, doing extra exercises…, which has never been questioned. Everything else, though, he makes it clear he’s unhappy at Manchester United and better than this current version of the club. He may be right when you look at how they have performed so far this season and how low they have fallen, far from the level of the club he knew. But he was part of their really humiliating campaign last time around (in the Champions League, editor’s note), even though he was the top scorer. He was part of the problem as United moved away from a counter-attack to a system that served them. In the end, what is he doing in a World Cup year where there are no concrete contenders? United haven’t had to make a decision yet, but Ronaldo’s behavior could force them to make one.”said Melissa Reddy, journalist for Sky Sportsin Transfer Show.