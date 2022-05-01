Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid for the 2022-23 season, according to “Mirror”
Four years have passed since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo of the Real Madrid, a news that was unexpected for all football lovers.
The Portuguese star left for Juventus in Turin and then moved on to Man Utd from England and now there is talk that the Portuguese would not continue with the Red Devils. Why?
And it is that the Man Utd could end up out of the Champions League positions, the favorite competition of Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to continue increasing his quota of goals in this contest.
Also, everything seems to indicate that the new coach of the UnitedTen Hag, does not have in his plans to CR7 for the next season.
Given this, the British newspaper, Mirrorreports Cristiano Ronaldo could go back to real Madrid with 37 years of age.
According to this newspaper, the player is willing to return to the Santiago Bernabéu and Mirror reveals that within the white club there are many people who would not look badly on the return of the Portuguese.
Christian has a contract with Man Utd until 2023, with the option to renew for one more campaign. By not entering into Ten Hag’s plans and also the fact that United would not play in the Champions League, the Portuguese would do whatever it takes to return to Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe target
However, Mirror Likewise, it makes it clear that the main objective of the real Madrid is the signing of Kylian Mbappé.
The Frenchman is free in June and has not renewed with PSG. Florentino Pérez recently said that every player dreams of playing in the Madridthis after being asked about the possible signing of Kylian.