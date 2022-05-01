Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid for the 2022-23 season, according to “Mirror”

2022-05-01

Four years have passed since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo of the Real Madrid, a news that was unexpected for all football lovers.

The Portuguese star left for Juventus in Turin and then moved on to Man Utd from England and now there is talk that the Portuguese would not continue with the Red Devils. Why?

And it is that the Man Utd could end up out of the Champions League positions, the favorite competition of Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to continue increasing his quota of goals in this contest.

Also, everything seems to indicate that the new coach of the UnitedTen Hag, does not have in his plans to CR7 for the next season.

Given this, the British newspaper, Mirrorreports Cristiano Ronaldo could go back to real Madrid with 37 years of age.