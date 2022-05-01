Cristiano Ronaldo could sign with PSG and play alongside Messi if Mbappé is released | Other Soccer Leagues

Rumors are growing in England Possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United and the dream of every football lover seems to take shape. Now, when the ‘Red Devils’ even ran out of the Champions League for next season, the name of CR7 appears as a possibility at Paris Saint-Germain, from which Kyliam Mbappé could leave for Real Madrid.

Ralf Rangnick, United coach, recently referred to the possibility that the English club would sign other forwards and left a blanket of doubts about the continuity of Cristiano, who has not had the best year and who, after being left without the Champions League, would look for new aires despite the fact that his contract expires in 2023.

The English newspaper Mirror has been one of those that has recently mentioned the possibility of PSG signing the Portuguese, which would put him to add minutes along with Lionel Messi. Definitely a world bomb. The same newspaper mentioned that the only way to relieve the Parisian squad if the departure of his figure, Mbappé, occurs in June, would be with the arrival of another star and that is why the name of Cristiano Ronaldo is sounding strong. The international and transfer media do not lose track of him.

However, Mirror also mentioned this Sunday that CR7 could enter the plans of his former team, Real Madrid. Are you doubting the signing of Mbappé? In the last week, coach Mauricio Pochettino, from PSG, spoke about the future of him and the French striker, and said that they would stay. His performances in England have caused a stir at the Bernabeu with influential key figures at the club wanting Ronaldo’s return knowing he will bring guaranteed goals in La Liga.