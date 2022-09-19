Cristiano Ronaldo could turn Griezmann’s future upside down!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Last night, Antoine Griezmann once again experienced the joys of tenure, he who has accumulated half-hours of play since the start of the season due to a dispute between Atlético Madrid and Barça over the conditions of the purchase option attached to his loan. During the Madrid derby, Griezmann played, without avoiding the defeat of the Colchoneros (1-2).

But the situation of the French international remains unclear and if we are to believe the infirmations of the British press, this could give rise to an agitated Mercato. Especially if the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo were to change.

Griezmann replacing CR7 at United?

The Athletic indeed places Manchester United among the suitors for the striker of the France team, but only if CR7 were to leave the Red Devils during the winter Mercato. While the Portuguese is currently confined to the Manchester bench in important matches, there is no doubt that the situation could hardly last a whole season. What push him to pack his bags and therefore offer a potential rebound to Griezmann?