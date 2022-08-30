Entertainment

“Cristiano Ronaldo created problems in the dressing room before leaving”

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

The former president of Juventus, Giovanni Cobolli Gigli was present, this Monday, in the program “Calcio Totale”, broadcast by the Italian television channel Rai. During the show he was surprised by the rumors that announce Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples.

The former manager recalled that the Portuguese international had a “turbulent” time at the Vecchia Signora. However, he advised Naples not to bet on signing the five-time Golden Ball from Manchester United.

“Despite the admiration I have for him, I didn’t want to see him return to Italy. I like Juventus very much and I am convinced that his arrival created problems, like those seen with Sarri, and not only. Juventus have yet to recover. It’s atypical,” did he declare.

“He wanted to be served by the team, and the game had to change. Problems were created in the locker room. If you are paid 34 million euros a year, and another gets six or seven… It seems irrational to me to talk about these values, but that’s how it is”, he continued.

“Naples have a good team and Spalletti did a good job. Giuntoli and De Laurentiis sold to cut costs. Napoli are among the favorites for the title at the moment. Otherwise, we would have to start all over again.” he added.

Advertising

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

What does the butterfly tattoo that Harry Styles wears in the middle of his chest mean?

5 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian’s petite waist nearly drowns in baggy jeans as she looks stressed in new video amid weight loss struggles

6 mins ago

Cristiano and other celebrities who have insured their bodies to policies

16 mins ago

Kylie Jenner Responds to Fan Fears She’s ‘Drugged’ and Suffering a ‘Breakdown’ After Spotting Signs in New Video

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button