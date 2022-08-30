“Cristiano Ronaldo created problems in the dressing room before leaving”

The former president of Juventus, Giovanni Cobolli Gigli was present, this Monday, in the program “Calcio Totale”, broadcast by the Italian television channel Rai. During the show he was surprised by the rumors that announce Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples.

The former manager recalled that the Portuguese international had a “turbulent” time at the Vecchia Signora. However, he advised Naples not to bet on signing the five-time Golden Ball from Manchester United.

“Despite the admiration I have for him, I didn’t want to see him return to Italy. I like Juventus very much and I am convinced that his arrival created problems, like those seen with Sarri, and not only. Juventus have yet to recover. It’s atypical,” did he declare.

“He wanted to be served by the team, and the game had to change. Problems were created in the locker room. If you are paid 34 million euros a year, and another gets six or seven… It seems irrational to me to talk about these values, but that’s how it is”, he continued.

“Naples have a good team and Spalletti did a good job. Giuntoli and De Laurentiis sold to cut costs. Napoli are among the favorites for the title at the moment. Otherwise, we would have to start all over again.” he added.

Advertising