Cristiano Ronaldo creates a big controversy on Instagram!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Cristiano Ronaldo probably didn’t need that… The Portuguese striker is going through a very complicated start to the season at Manchester United. After a summer spent finding himself at the center of departure rumors, without finally packing his bags, CR7 is no longer a priority in the plans of Ten Hag who seems to consider him as a replacement … who loses every time he starts, as against Brighton and Real Sociedad recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend is very controversial…

And now Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in trouble on a more personal level. In recent days, CR7 has published a photo on Instagram while appearing with a “friend”, Jordan Peterson. Problem, the critics quickly fused insofar as this person, Canadian intellectual, regularly created the controversy for clear positions.

Anti-vaccine against Covid 19, Jordan Peterson has above all displayed polemical positions on gender theory or masculinity, declaring in particular that “the male spirit is under attack” or that “the idea that women have been oppressed at throughout history is an appalling theory”. Appearing with him as a friend has therefore earned Cristiano Ronaldo heavy criticism since the publication of this Instagram post …