Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo, facing his worst nightmare

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had it easy and is about to end one of his worst seasons, despite being Manchester United’s top scorer this season, with 24 goals in 37 games. But despite this, the Portuguese star and Manchester United are left without playing the Champions League next season, could even stay out of the Europa League, since West Ham has two games less and is six points behind the ‘red devil’. It is sixth in the Premier with 58 points, three behind Tottenham, but the London team has three games ahead and the Manchester team only has to visit Crystal Palace. For this reason, to play the Europa League they must win that match and hope that Conte’s men do not add even one point, something that seems very complex. A nightmare that day after day seems to have no end. It is the fourth time in their history that Brighton has beaten United, the first by such a difference, and the last six matches have always been victorious for the Devils, who will now need a miracle to play in the Europa League.

Since his debut with the Portuguese Sporting CP in 2002-03, Cristiano Ronaldo has always played in Champions League matches. Even in that first season as a youth squad, CR7 played a third qualifying round match with the Lions against Inter, although they did not qualify, having to go on to play in the UEFA Cup.

The Portuguese will now have to decide his future, since he was never without his appointment with the best competition in Europe, the Champions League. To play it, you must leave the English club and seek new horizons. The rumors take him to PSG, although according to the English medium, The Telegraph, the Portuguese does not think about leaving the Premier League next season, the curiosity is served and the possibility of seeing him in the same team with Leo Messi would be even more spectacular .