Cristiano Ronaldo criticized, Ten Hag comes to his rescue

Erik Ten Hag, Man United manager, has asked not to blame Cristiano Ronaldo for the heavy defeat conceded at Brentford.

Manchester United went through their start to the Premier League season (0 points taken out of a possible six). Among those who are designated as responsible for this failed start is Cristiano Ronaldo. Observers believe that he is no longer too invested in the cause of the club and that his presence within the team represents more of a burden than an advantage. Analyzes that Erik Ten Hag, the team coach, absolutely does not approve of.

Cristiano Ronaldo “in the plans” of Ten Hag

The Dutch coach had himself pointed the finger at the Portuguese star a few weeks ago because of an attitude a little too selfish for his taste. But, today, he is the first to defend it against external attacks.. “I don’t know why he has been the subject of special attention since Saturday, he complained. It was the performance of the team, the attitude of the whole team, and not just Ronaldo” .

Ten days separate us from the closing of the transfer window and the future of Ronaldo remains in suspense. Rumors of a departure continue to circulate. Asked about this topic, Ten Hag recalled what he had already said last week, namely that he was counting on the fivefold Ballon d’Or. “He’s in our plans, that’s what I can say,” he said.