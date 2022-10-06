Cristiano Ronaldo dad fulfilled: this photo with his 5 children and Georgina Rodriguez moves the Web!

If at the moment Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional life does not seem to be going as well as it could, on the personal and especially family side, everything happens good. Indeed, he remains a father of five children as well as a fulfilled husband. Thereby, he can count on his large family to cheer him up. They therefore had a good time with the family as he enjoyed showing it on his Instagram. We’ll explaine everything here.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his career is becoming more complex

Thus, the professional life plan of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to become complicated. Indeed, the coming season will not be easy. It turns out that his decision to return to Manchester United in the summer of last year completely ignoring Manchester City as well as Pep Guardiola. Indeed, he wanted to return to the team with which he acquired his worldwide notoriety.

But even if Cristiano Ronaldo’s individual statistics look good, his team, she, not having his best season. Indeed, it becomes very difficult, because the star doesn’t even seem to be a holder anymore. So, for the moment, he spends most of his time on the bench and not on the field to play. What hurt the Portuguese and obscure his professional future.

The family, a safe bet

So, if Cristiano Ronaldo’s career seems to be faltering, his family is doing very well. Indeed, he can clearly count on this safe bet that he founded with his wife. However, with the latter he recently went through a very difficult time. Indeed, the 37-year-old player was to have twins a short time ago.

Unfortunately, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife gave birth, she couldn’t give birth to a baby. It was last April that the drama took place. Indeed, the little boy, contrary to his sister, did not survive. It seemed like a particularly hard time for the parents. Despite everything, they remain happy to be able to welcome little Bella Esmeralda, even if his twin brother could not live.

Thus, the four children of Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed the new little sister with open arms. With all the same a thought for this little boy that they will not be able to know. In any case, the family seems very tight-knitwhether in the siblings, the couple or even the relationship of parents with their children.

A deserved restaurant

Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo knows how important the family remains. Because if his career can drop him overnight, his familyshe, will always support him. Thus, he offered the latter a very nice vacation in the Balearic Islands this summer. After which they returned home to England. Thus, he recently published a photo of all his pretty family at the restaurant. Sharing a friendly moment all together outside the family cocoon.

We can therefore see Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife who holds little Bella Esmeralda and her four other children. a nice moment that he wanted to immortalize and share with his subscribers.