Cristiano Ronaldo dad, salient abs contest with his 11-year-old son

Monday, May 16, on his Instagram account, Cristiano Ronaldo published an astonishing snapshot with his son.

Like father, like son. Monday, May 16, on his Instagram account, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a surprising snapshot with his son, Cristiano Junior. “Recovery session with my boy,” the 37-year-old striker wrote in his post.

In the photo, smiling and shirtless, the Portuguese and his son pose after a cryotherapy session, a cold method that promotes muscle recovery. A very popular technique among athletes. And at only 11 years old, the young boy is already almost as well drawn physically as his father. In just one day, the post was liked by nearly 10 million Internet users.

What’s next after this ad

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina, who was expecting twins, announced the death of one of the newborns. Subsequently, fans and relatives supported the couple on social networks. CR7 may have missed his team’s match against Liverpool the day after the tragedy, but the Anfield stadium did not fail to pay him a beautiful tribute. On May 8, Georgina Rodriguez then revealed on Instagram the first name of their little girl: “Bella Esmeralda”.

What’s next after this ad

Read also : Cristiano Ronaldo named player of the month for April, a few weeks after the death of his son