Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo dad, salient abs contest with his 11-year-old son

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Writing

Updated

Monday, May 16, on his Instagram account, Cristiano Ronaldo published an astonishing snapshot with his son.

Like father, like son. Monday, May 16, on his Instagram account, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a surprising snapshot with his son, Cristiano Junior. “Recovery session with my boy,” the 37-year-old striker wrote in his post.

In the photo, smiling and shirtless, the Portuguese and his son pose after a cryotherapy session, a cold method that promotes muscle recovery. A very popular technique among athletes. And at only 11 years old, the young boy is already almost as well drawn physically as his father. In just one day, the post was liked by nearly 10 million Internet users.

What’s next after this ad

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina, who was expecting twins, announced the death of one of the newborns. Subsequently, fans and relatives supported the couple on social networks. CR7 may have missed his team’s match against Liverpool the day after the tragedy, but the Anfield stadium did not fail to pay him a beautiful tribute. On May 8, Georgina Rodriguez then revealed on Instagram the first name of their little girl: “Bella Esmeralda”.

What’s next after this ad

Read also : Cristiano Ronaldo named player of the month for April, a few weeks after the death of his son

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

“One of the first cases in Latin America after MeToo”: the Nicolás López case crosses borders and the international press echoes his sentence

8 mins ago

Cannes rolls out the red carpet for the 75th film festival

19 mins ago

Dominican Caroline Aquino is among the presenters of the Heat Awards

29 mins ago

‘A Small Favor’ confirms sequel with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button