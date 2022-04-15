Cristiano Ronaldo defends his son, criticized after a photo with his grandmother (photo)

Like her superstar son, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom has an Instagram account. Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro posts photos of her, alone or with her loved ones. Among his recent photos, one with one of his grandchildren, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior. “With my dear grandson“, captioned the 67-year-old lady.

The 12-year-old teenager posed with his grandmother at sea. But the outfit of the young Portuguese made Internet users react.

His father, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been under contract with the Nike brand since 2004. He regularly posts photos and videos to promote the comma brand, which earns him 16.2 million euros a year, according to the information revealed. by the Football Leaks.

Since then, some of the five-time Ballon d’Or’s most ardent fans have criticized CR7 Junior’s choice to dress in socks… Adidas.

Faced with the few critical comments, the captain of the Portugal team came to the defense of his son, commenting “He wears what he wants. Not what you want“, he asserts, responding to a comment, according to our colleagues from the Daily Mail who captured the message. The Portuguese’s response has since been deleted.