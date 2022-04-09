Cristiano Ronaldo defends his son, criticized for mixing Nike and Adidas

April 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM by Thomas

Cristiano Ronaldo flies to the aid of his son on social networks.

“He wears what he wants. Not what you would like”. Clear and limpid answer to close a debate, that no one would have imagined with another, that the son of Cristiano Ronaldo. Otherwise, who cares and judges the clothes an 11-year-old wears? A priori nobody, except when the father of this one, is the powerful muse of a brand, like CR7 is with Nike.

A Cristiano Ronaldo in Nike and Adidas, obviously it’s not trivial

And here, in this photo shared by the mother of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, on social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior poses, all smiles, with a black hoodie signed by Nike on top, and socks from the brand on his feet. rival, Adidas. This mixture, however commonplace among many of us, is therefore less so, when it concerns one of the very few athletes in this world, having signed a lifetime contract, with the comma brand.

The father is an icon at Nike, the son future ambassador of Adidas?

The reactions on this subject being numerous, Cristiano Ronaldo senior therefore split an answer, without however feeling any annoyance on his part; the amused smiley that accompanies his remarks attests to this. Note also that CR7 Jr is here, against the current of his father, since at the Manchester United academy he attends, he plays with studs from the three stripes, at his feet. It is not yet time for him to make choices, but that time will surely come, because this son of the most followed personality in the world on the web, should not remain long without official solicitations, from the biggest equipment manufacturers. of the sporting world.

@mufcacademy Cristiano Jr’s smile😄 #cristiano #cr7 #ronaldo #cristianoronaldo #family #son #kid #academy #cristianojr #utd #ballers #future #fyp ♬ love nwantiti (feat. Dj Yo! & AX’EL) [Remix] – CKay















